President-Elect Trump to hire former ICE director

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would be naming former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan as the "border czar."

He made the announcement on Truth Social, saying that Homan's responsibilities would include "the southern border, the northern border, all maritime, and aviation security."

Homan will also be in charge of deporting all of those who gained access to the United States illegally back to their country of origin.

For months, Trump has pledged to launch the largest deportation operation in the nation's history.

Homan previously served as ICE director for the first 16 months of Trump's first term.