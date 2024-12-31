President-Elect Trump backs Mike Johnson to remain House Speaker

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump is backing House Speaker Mike Johnson in his campaign to hold on to the gavel.

NBC News has reported that Mr. Trump expressed support for Johnson in November in a meeting with House Republicans, according to GOP sources.

But, Trump later appeared to waver on his support shortly after he denounced the bipartisan government funding deal Johnson released this month.

On Monday, the president-elect wrote on his social media platform that Johnson has his "complete and total endorsement."

The House Speaker responded by promising to quickly deliver on Trump's agenda.

The speaker's election is Friday when the new Congress begins.