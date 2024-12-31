Skip to Content
National Politics

President-Elect Trump backs Mike Johnson to remain House Speaker

By ,
today at 7:14 AM
Published 7:29 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump is backing House Speaker Mike Johnson in his campaign to hold on to the gavel.

NBC News has reported that Mr. Trump expressed support for Johnson in November in a meeting with House Republicans, according to GOP sources.

But, Trump later appeared to waver on his support shortly after he denounced the bipartisan government funding deal Johnson released this month.

On Monday, the president-elect wrote on his social media platform that Johnson has his "complete and total endorsement."

The House Speaker responded by promising to quickly deliver on Trump's agenda.

The speaker's election is Friday when the new Congress begins.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content