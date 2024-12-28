President-Elect Trump asks SCOTUS for more time to save TikTok

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court for more time to save TikTok.

Trump submitted an Amicus Brief with the Supreme Court and asked them to pause implementation of a law that would ban TikTok in the United States.

The ban would take effect on January 19 if the app is not sold by its Chinese parent company.

The court is due to hear arguments on January 10, just nine days before the ban.

Trump, in his request, presented a possible future where he is able to negotiate a political resolution to the matter before the court needs to rule.