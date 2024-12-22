President-Elect Trump taps Mark Burnett, “The Apprentice” producer, as special envoy to U.K.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Mark Burnett, the power producer who helped reintroduce Donald Trump to a national television audience with "The Apprentice," is being tapped by the president-elect as special envoy to the United Kingdom in his upcoming administration.

Burnett, who was born in london, helped produce hits like "Survivor" and "The Voice," but is perhaps best known for teaming up with Trump for "The Apprentice," which first aired on NBC in 2004.

Trump had been well-known in real estate and pop culture circles for decades, but the show helped again make him a household name though Trump severed ties with NBC in 2015, the same year he launched his first White House run.

The selection of burnett continues Trump's trend of filling out his incoming administration with people who have high-profile backgrounds in television or politics, or both, including his choice to be Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, a former co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" and ex-television doctor and unsuccessful Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz.