Pete Hegseth visits Capitol Hill to meet with senators

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth is meeting with senators on Capitol Hill this week to lobby for confirmation votes.

Hegseth met with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville on Capitol Hill Monday.

Tubberville and several other Republicans have signaled their support for Hegseth, who also met with about a dozen conservative senators on the Republican Steering Committee Monday.

Hegseth, an Army National Guard Veteran and former Fox News host, has faced several misconduct allegations since he was named as Trump's pick to lead the Defense Department.

He has denied any wrongdoing.