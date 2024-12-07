U.S. President-Elect Trump meets with French President Macron and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

PARIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris Saturday.

The gathering happened at the Elysee Palace and marks Trump's first trip overseas since he won the 2024 election.

"It's a great honor for, for French people to welcome you five years later, and you were, at that time, president for the first time, and I remember the solidarity and your immediate action. So welcome back again," Macron said.

It also takes place head of the Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening.

Speaking briefly to reporters, the president-elect remarked on the successful relationship between the U.S. and France during his first presidency.