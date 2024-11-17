President-Elect Trump attends UFC fight in New York

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump spent Saturday evening out with friends at the UFC fight in New York City.

Trump arrived at Madison Square Garden to thunderous applause just weeks after his historic campaign rally there.

He was flanked by a star-studded entourage including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Kid Rock and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

His entrance with UFC President Dana White was deafening, according to the team on the pay-per-view broadcast.

The crowd was on its feet as the video board played a montage for his arrival.

The big fight that night: Defending UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic; but most of the people in the arena would say the president-elect's attendance was the main event.