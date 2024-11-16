Skip to Content
President-Elect Trump announces White House Press Secretary

today at 10:03 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump has selected Karoline Leavitt as the White House Press Secretary.

Leavitt was the Trump campaign National Press Secretary, and previously served in the Trump administration as Assistant Press Secretary.

Trump wrote that Leavitt did a "phenomenal job" on the "historic campaign."

Trump's announcement comes after reports that his attorney Alina Habba addressed rumors that she was being considered for the Press Secretary role, but the role, instead, goes to Leavitt.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

