Senate Republicans elect South Dakota Sen. John Thune as the Majority Leader

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senate Republicans elected Senator John Thune of South Dakota to be their leader in the next Congress.

Thune will replace Senator Mitch Mcconnell of Kentucky, who is stepping down from party leadership after a record 18-year tenure.

Senator Thune ran against two other senators for leader, Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a former whip, and Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who just won a second term.

The senators met behind closed doors Wednesday to vote by secret ballot and, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the vote, Senator Scott was eliminated after a first round of balloting.

The race then came down to Senators Cornyn and Thune in the second ballot, with Thune winning by a vote of 29 to 24.

Senator Thune released a statement Wednesday, saying in part, "I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate…This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today."