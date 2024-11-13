Skip to Content
National Politics

Senate Republicans elect South Dakota Sen. John Thune as the Majority Leader

By ,
today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:45 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senate Republicans elected Senator John Thune of South Dakota to be their leader in the next Congress.

Thune will replace Senator Mitch Mcconnell of Kentucky, who is stepping down from party leadership after a record 18-year tenure.

Senator Thune ran against two other senators for leader, Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a former whip, and Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who just won a second term.

The senators met behind closed doors Wednesday to vote by secret ballot and, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the vote, Senator Scott was eliminated after a first round of balloting.

The race then came down to Senators Cornyn and Thune in the second ballot, with Thune winning by a vote of 29 to 24.

Senator Thune released a statement Wednesday, saying in part, "I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate…This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today."

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content