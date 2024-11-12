Skip to Content
President-Elect Trump expected to name Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump is expected to choose Florida Senator Marco Rubio for Secretary of State in the coming days, according to three sources familiar with the selection process.

The sources cautioned that nothing is final until the position is formally announced and that the president-elect could still change his mind at the last minute.

Rubio was seen as a potential pick for the nation's top diplomat.

A current senior administration official tells NBC News that Rubio would be a "serious" and "qualified" choice.

Rubio, who was elected to the Senate in 2010, serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is currently the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump had previously considered Rubio as a Vice Presidential running mate before ultimately choosing Senator J.D. Vance.

