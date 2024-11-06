DOJ to wind down on two federal criminal cases against Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Justice Department officials have been evaluating how to wind down the two federal criminal cases against President-Elect Donald Trump before he takes office.

Two people familiar with the matter tell NBC News the move is to comply with long-standing department policy that a sitting president can't be prosecuted.

It will be up to Special Counsel Jack Smith to decide exactly how to unwind the charges.

The sources say a speedy trial was already unlikely, with the January 6 case and the classified documents matter both mired in legal issues bound for the Supreme Court.

Trump's legal team is weighing their own next steps for how to resolve the outstanding cases, with the ultimate goal to get all of the cases wiped out completely.

Trump's New York criminal case presents different challenges, with a felony conviction and sentencing hearing scheduled for November 26.

His Georgia election interference case remains tied up on appeals over ethical issues surrounding the district attorney.