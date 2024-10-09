Ethel Kennedy, Kennedy family matriarch, hospitalized

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ethel Kennedy, matriarch of one of America's most famous political families, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III posted on X that his 96-year-old grandmother suffered a stroke in her sleep last Thursday, and is being treated at a hospital.

He added that, "She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family."

Kennedy is the widow of slain Senator Robert F. Kennedy and mother of Robert F. Kennedy jr.

In 2014, Kennedy was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama for her work on several causes, including human rights, environmental protection and social justice.