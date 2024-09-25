Skip to Content
Intelligence officials briefs former President Trump on Iranian threats towards him

NBC
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump was briefed by intelligence officials regarding ongoing Iranian threats to assassinate him.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday evening acknowledged there was a briefing, but declined to address any specifics.

According to the spokesperson, the "specific threats from Iran to assassinate him are in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Secret Service increased security around Trump this year when the Biden administration received intelligence about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.

