Republican VP nominee on tax plans, Trump’s comments on Haitians and Springfield

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Vice Presidential Nominee J.D. Vance (R-OH) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about Trump's proposal to end taxes on overtime pay for workers.

"When you work overtime in this country beyond 40 hours, you get time and a half, and the President saying, if you're one of those select hard workers that's really busting your rear end to try to make good in Kamala Harris's economy, then you should get a tax cut. And I think it fits fully...with his entire tax agenda, which is, we want American workers to get tax cuts under President Trump's policies, and we want to actually penalize companies that are shipping jobs overseas through tariffs. And Kamala Harris's tax policies are, in fact, the inversion of that. She wants to raise taxes on American workers and actually reward companies for shipping jobs overseas. So, it is a really stark contrast between the agenda of Donald Trump and of Kamala Harris." Sen. J.D. Vance, (R-OH), Republican Vice Presidential Nominee

When asked if "fiscally conservative Republicans in Congress are going to vote for" no taxes on tips, overtime and income from Social Security, Vance said:

"I think obviously Republicans believe American workers should keep more of their own money. And yes, I think that if we actually balance this out by penalizing some of these companies for manufacturing overseas, I do think that we can get this to balance out in the right way...where we're not blowing a hole in the deficit, we're giving workers more their money. But to your point, we're actually making it easier to make things in the United States of America. Now you're exactly right. Sometimes it is a little bit cheaper to manufacture overseas, but we have to ask why that is. It's because a lot of these foreign countries use literal slave labor in manufacturing. We should not be allowing slave laborers to benefit from American markets. If you want access to our market, you've got to pay our workers fair wages. That is the Trump agenda, and it's something he already implemented once, by the way...but is going to double down on in a second term."

During the interview, Brennan and Vance talked about about Trump's recent comments on Haitian migrants.

When asked what he had done to help Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to help deal with the influx of migrants in the state, Vance said:

"The most important thing that we can do to assist Governor DeWine and the whole state of Ohio, and frankly, the whole country...is to stop Kamala Harris's open border. And for two years, I've been fighting for policies that do exactly that. You have to ask yourself, why have these 20,000 Haitian migrants been dropped into a small Ohio town in just a few years? And the answer is because Kamala Harris implemented what's called temporary protective service for over 100,000 Haitian migrants. She basically, with a magic wand, granted amnesty to thousands of people who shouldn't have been in this country, and now a small Ohio town is dealing with the consequences. And to anybody listening...this is what Kamala Harris wants to do to every town in this country. Overwhelm them with migration, stress their municipal budgets, see communicable diseases on the rise. What is happening in Springfield is coming to every town and city in this country, if Kamala Harris's open border policies are allowed to continue, we've got to stop this. American citizens are suffering because of what she's done."

Talks then came to Vance's comments on Springfield, Ohio.

"We've heard from many [in Springfield, Ohio] who are grateful....for the fact that we are now talking about these problems and trying to solve them. We don't want anything bad to happen to Springfield, but the worst thing that's happened to Springfield and the last 20 years is that Kamala Harris allowed 20,000 migrants to be dropped on the front door with no plan to assimilate them, no plan to care for them, no plan to help the residents deal with the massive strain on social services. I understand. Look, I talked to a lot of people in Springfield. People are frustrated with the national media attention. Some people are also grateful that finally, someone is paying attention to what's going on. You're never going to get this stuff perfect...But that's why Kamala Harris shouldn't have done this in the first place. These people are suffering because she didn't do her job." Sen. J.D. Vance, (R-OH), Republican Vice Presidential Nominee

Brennan and Vance also talked out his claims regarding immigrants grilling cats in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton's police chief says there is no evidence to Vance's claim about cats being grilled.

"My point here is that the American media ignores these stories. Everybody who has dealt with a large influx of migration knows that sometimes there are cultural practices that seem very far out there to a lot of Americans. Are we not allowed to talk about this in the United States of America? Because the American media is more interested in fact checking innocent people who are begging for relief than they are in investigating some of these claims. I'm going to talk about what my constituents are sending me. That video was actually filmed by a constituent. That video was filmed by a person who is worried about what's going on in these communities. I'm going to talk about it because that's what I need to do as the United States senator for Ohio, is represent Ohio and actually make sure that people's concerns get their voice." Sen. J.D. Vance, (R-OH), Republican Vice Presidential Nominee

