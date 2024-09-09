House Republicans release report on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Republicans have released their report on the U.S. withdrawl from Afghanistan.

The scathing report, made public Sunday, accuses the Biden administration of botching the 2021 pullout by reducing troop levels while keeping a large embassy staff in place and failing to prepare evacuation plans.

Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee dismissed the report in advance, saying it was a purely partisan exercise timed for political effect.

According to experts and former officials, however, both former President Trump and Biden share responsibility for the debacle.

Trump pull more than 10,000 troops from the Afghanistan after he agreed to a flawed pact with the Taliban, and biden bungled the execution of the withdrawal itself.