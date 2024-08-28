Newly released video shows former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Newly released video shows more of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments reacting to the January 6 Capitol riot, including her referring to then-President Donald Trump as a "domestic enemy."

The comments came in video shot by documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, Pelosi's daughter, that HBO recently turned over to Congress.

The newly surfaced remarks go further than the public ones she made on January 7 when she said Trump had "incited an armed insurrection against America" and "instigated" an attack that would "forever stain our nation's history."

The HBO video shows that on the same day, Pelosi spoke to her staff while she was sitting under an ornate mirror that had been smashed when the pro-Trump mob ransacked her office hours earlier.

Pelosi could be heard saying, "There is a domestic enemy in the White House, and let's not mince words about this."

In another clip, Pelosi can also be heard asking about the National Guard, and taking responsibility for not pressing law enforcement officials harder about their preparations ahead of the attack.