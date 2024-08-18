Pro-Palestinian protesters photo bombs family taking wedding photos in Chicago

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to demonstrate outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago this week.

A family posing for wedding photographs got a preview of what's to come.

As they were gathered on the downtown riverwalk, a boatload of protesters cruised by in the background shouting their support for Palestinians.

Organizers say chartered buses will bring demonstrators from Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and beyond to planned marches outside the DNC all week.