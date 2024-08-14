U.S. approves $20 billion weapons sale to Israel

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. has approved a $20 billion weapons sale to Israel. Congress was notified of the impending sale on Tuesday.

The deal includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, tank ammo, and high explosive mortars.

The sales comes at a time of intense concern that Israel may become involved in a wider Middle East war.

However, the weapons are not expected to get to Israel anytime soon, as the contracts will take years to fulfill.

Much of what's being sold is to help Israel increase its military capability in the long term, with the earliest systems being delivered some time in 2026.