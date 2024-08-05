RFK Jr. claims responsibility to putting a dead bear cub in Central Park

WARNING: Video captured back in October of 2014 may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The mystery surrounding a dead bear cub in Central Park a decade ago may finally be solved as Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now claiming responsibility.

Video captured from October of 2014 showed a dead bear cub found in Central Park, in the bushes by a dog walker. Right next to the dead bear: An abandoned bicycle.

In a video posted to his X account on Sunday, Kennedy spoke to Roseanne Barr, where he admits to seeing a woman hit the bear cub as he was driving in the Hudson Valley that day.

He says he then picked it up with the intention of skinning the bear and putting the meat of it in his refrigerator.

After a long day, Kennedy says instead he made plans to get rid of the bear by dumping it in Central Park and making it look like a bicycle hit it, leading to local and national coverage of how it had come to be in the park.

"The story died after a while. And it stayed dead for a decade, and the New Yorker somehow found out about it, and they just...They're gonna do a big article on me and that's one of the articles, so they asked me, the fact checkers you know, it's gonna be a bad story." Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Independent Presidential Candidate

The New Yorker story about Kennedy's role in the incident has not yet been published, and neither the magazine nor Kennedy's campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.