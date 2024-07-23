New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez to resign next month

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Convicted New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez has finally agreed to resign from his seat.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Menendez will step down effective August 20. This comes amid mounting pressure from his own party to step down or risk being expelled from the Senate.

Last week, the New Jersey Democrat was found guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial. The senator was convicted of 16 counts, including bribery, extortion, and wire fraud. He was also found guilty of obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors accused him of taking bribes to advance Egyptian military interests and secure investments from Qatari officials.

He now faces a maximum of 222 years in prison. A sentencing date has been set for October 29. Menendez said he plans to appeal his conviction.

Two of Menendez's co-defendants were also found guilty on all counts for their roles in the years-long bribery scheme.

Menendez's wife, Nadine, also faces charges in the case. She has pleaded not guilty, but a judge indefinitely delayed the trial after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.