Skip to Content
National Politics

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee dies at 74

By ,
today at 8:04 AM
Published 8:13 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has died at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She announced her cancer diagnosis back in June.

Jackson Lee served in the House since 1995 and leaves a legacy of pushing for legislation related to civil rights, including the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015 and the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act.

She also served on the Judiciary, Homeland Security and budget committees.

Jackson Lee's family said that funeral arrangements for the congresswoman are pending.

She is survived by her husband, two children and two grandchildren.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content