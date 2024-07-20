Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee dies at 74

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has died at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She announced her cancer diagnosis back in June.

Jackson Lee served in the House since 1995 and leaves a legacy of pushing for legislation related to civil rights, including the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015 and the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act.

She also served on the Judiciary, Homeland Security and budget committees.

Jackson Lee's family said that funeral arrangements for the congresswoman are pending.

She is survived by her husband, two children and two grandchildren.