Sheila Jackson Lee announces pancreatic cancer diagnosis

By ,
today at 7:00 AM
Published 7:15 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) announced over the weekend that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Jackson Lee says she is undergoing treatment and said it is "likely" that she will be "occasionally absent from Congress."

She released a statement on social media saying that she is confident that her doctors "have developed the best plan to target her specific disease."

She also asked for prayers for her and her family.

Jackson Lee has been in the House since 1995 and serves on the Judiciary, Homeland Security and budget committees.

