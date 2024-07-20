Pass the Torch Rally held outside White House

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Pass the Torch rally was held on Saturday outside the White House, calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Protesters praised Biden's accomplishments while in office, but said it's time to look for a new generation of leaders.

"Our problem is one individual at the top of the ticket, which is actually really good news because that is a problem we can solve. And that is why we are here today to ask, to beg to tell President Biden that it is time to pass the torch," said Aaron Regunberg, organizer for Pass the Torch.

Organizers for the protest say another Trump presidency would threaten their rights and freedoms. They held signs that read, "Pass the Torch, Save the Planet" and "Save democracy, Beat MAGA."

Speakers talked about Biden's age as he's 81, and they begged him to drop his re-election bid.

"I think it's very clear that President Joe Biden has done so much for us, and it's time for him to step down and it's time for Vice President Kamala Harris to step up with a new vice president," said Claudia Nachega, a protester.

Biden was not at the White House Saturday as he is at his home in Delaware, recovering from COVID.