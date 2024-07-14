Colorado representative on Trump rally shooting, Biden re-election campaign, and more

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday, where he spoke about where he spoke about the shots fired at former President Trump on Saturday.

"I condemn, in no uncertain terms, the violence against Donald Trump. That type of violence has no place in America, no place in our political discourse. We settle our debates and our differences through political discourse. You know, I want to acknowledge the emotion though, that we're all feeling that America is feeling. It's heavy, it feels like we are on the precipice of something right now. I know that. So now is the time for us all to recommit to uniting and coming together as a country. I think about my own background. I come from a conservative family. I fought with Americans from every background. We can come together and do great things and, and unite. I believe very strongly in it. I wanna talk to you more about that and it's an important message. We're gonna do it on the other side of this break though." Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)

The gunman who fired shots at former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night has been identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about an hour south of Butler. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper at the rally, officials said.

During the interview, Brennan and Crow talked about President Biden's re-election campaign following Biden's performance in the first presidental debate.

"I wanna be really clear that President Joe Biden has been one of the most effective national security and foreign policy presidents in generations. And I have and will continue to stand by that record. And I've been one of his fiercest advocates, but campaigns are different. Campaigns are about messaging those, those wins. They're, they're about talking about the vision of the future. And if we're being honest with ourselves, sitting here right now, that message is not effectively breaking through. So the tough questions are, what is gonna change? How are we gonna change that message or that approach to that message to break through and win this election because the consequences are too high. Not that have that tough conversation." Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)

Crow continued his thoughts on Biden continuing to his re-election campaign by saying, "I cannot speak for the president. All I can say is what I believe in the concerns that I have. And I've been very clear about those concerns because that is my duty to Colorado, that is my duty to my constituents and to my country that, that that is my oath. My duty is to make sure that we can address the challenges before us and we can win this campaign."

Later in the interview, Brennan and Crow talked about rhetoric, with Brennan asking Crow if he thinks that should stop, to which Crow said, "I think right now, on the heels of an attempted...what appears to be an attempted assassination attempt by all the evidence that we're seeing right now, we all need to take a step back. We all need to take a breather."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Crow, click here.