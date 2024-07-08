Skip to Content
National Politics

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

By ,
today at 5:55 AM
Published 6:05 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

A spokesperson for the second gentleman confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday and noted that Emhoff is fully vaccinated and three times boosted, adding that he is currently asymptomatic.

According to the statement, Vice President Kamala Harris was tested for COVID on Saturday out of an abundance of caution. She has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff is expected to continue working remotely and will remain away from others at home.

Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID in March of 2022 and Harris tested positive for the virus the following month.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content