Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

A spokesperson for the second gentleman confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday and noted that Emhoff is fully vaccinated and three times boosted, adding that he is currently asymptomatic.

According to the statement, Vice President Kamala Harris was tested for COVID on Saturday out of an abundance of caution. She has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff is expected to continue working remotely and will remain away from others at home.

Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID in March of 2022 and Harris tested positive for the virus the following month.