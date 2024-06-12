President Biden delivers remarks on gun control

WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - On Tuesday, President Biden blasted Donald Trump for not taking steps to curb gun violence during his time in office.

Speaking to gun safety advocates in Washington, Biden touted the dozen executive actions his administration has taken to curb gun violence while blasting Trump and Republicans in Congress for doing nothing.

"After a school shooting in Iowa that killed a student and a teacher, my predecessor was asked about it. Do you remember what he said? He said, 'You have to get over it.' Hell no, we don't have to get over it. We have to stop it—stop it, and stop it now...More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined. My predecessor told the NRA convention recently, he's proud of that quote, 'I did nothing on guns when I was president,' and by doing nothing he made the situation considerably worse. President Joe Biden

Biden also criticized Republicans who are pushing to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). He said you can't be pro law enforcement while also calling to get rid of the ATF.