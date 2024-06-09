South Carolina senator on Russia-Ukraine War and Israel-Hamas War

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday.

When asked if he supports the United States training Ukranian forces inside Ukraine, Senator Graham said he supports it, mentioning that the Biden administration "did not impose pre-invasion sanctions" and "did not give weapons to Ukraine" early enough.

Brennan and Graham talked about the War in Ukraine and Russian President Putin wanting to "create the Russian Empire by force of arms."

"If you spent 15 minutes studying Putin and what he wants, he wants to re- recreate the Russian Empire. He's not going to stop in Ukraine. We celebrated the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was a failure. It was the unnecessary war, described by Winston Churchill. We had a dozen chances to stop Hitler. It's not about NATO. It's not about American weapons in Ukraine. It's about a megalomaniac wanting to create the Russian Empire by force of arms." Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Talks then came about the Israel-Hamas War and what needs to be done in order to "give Palestinians hope and a better life and secure Israel" at the same time.

"Here's what I found on my last trip to Israel just a few days ago: There's universal opposition to creating a Palestinian state by all levels of Israeli society if it is seen as a reward for terrorism of October the 7. The day after plan, when Hamas is destroyed militarily, and they no longer can threaten Israel, needs to be a negotiation between Israel and Saudi Arabia and the UAE to come up with a plan for Gaza and the West Bank, to give the Palestinians hope and a better life and secure Israel. That is the only plan I see working. You cannot occupy--Israel can't, in my view--permanently, Gaza. That will be a disaster for Israel." Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

During the interview talking about the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, Brennan asked Graham what he thinks about the public turning against Israel and the US for supplying weapons to Israel.

"Hamas would kill everybody here if they could get here. Israel's not our enemy. They're our ally...So, to those Americans who believe pulling the plug on Israel now makes us safer, you missed a lot. Radical Islam wants to slit the throat of every Jewish person, and your throat too. So no, I want to give weapon- weapons they need." Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

