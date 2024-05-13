Arkansas senator on Blinken, Biden, Israel and Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday.

Cotton responded to Blinken's interview on the program, saying the Biden administration is not doing enough to assist Israel.

"There is no evidence that Israel is violating international law. All civilian casualties in Gaza are solely the responsibility of Hamas. In fact, Israel is probably doing more than any military in history to avoid civilian casualties...Secretary Blinken's own report says there's no evidence that they can't reach that conclusion. Ben Cardin, the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee agrees that the report says there is no evidence. In fact, he also says that Joe Biden was wrong to impose this de facto arms embargo on Israel again. Israel is doing more than any military in history in all likelihood to prevent civilian casualties. If Hamas did not hide behind and under civilians, there would no there would not be civilian casualties for that matter. If Hamas simply surrendered and turned over all these hostages, there would be no more civilian suffering in Gaza." Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

During the interview, Brennan and Cotton briefly touched on former President Donald Trump's comment in a TIME Magazine interview, with the former president saying, "Bibi Netanyahu rightfully has been criticized for what took place on October 7."

When asked if he agreed with the assessment, Cotton said:

"I think Prime Minister Netanyahu and other senior Israeli leaders have acknowledged they have responsibility for the failures on October 7. And they've said, as is the Israeli custom, when this war is over, there'll probably be a commission of inquiry to figure out exactly what went wrong to ensure it doesn't happen again. But President Trump said just [Saturday] night that he would absolutely provide Israel with the weapons they need to finish the job. This would have never happened on President Trump's watch, it didn't happen on his watch. And if he were president, this war would have probably already been over with much less civilian suffering in Gaza because he would have backed Israel to the hilt from the beginning."

