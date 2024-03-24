Former House Speaker on “chaos” in Republican Party, national security, and potential return

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Kevin McCarthy spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about Speaker Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and what the party has accomplished in the past year.

"Speaker Johnson is doing the very best job he can...What the motion [to vacate] Marjorie put in was not privileged. So, it's not being called up for a vote. I don't think the Democrats will go along with this either. We're close to the election. We watched what transpired the last time you went three weeks without Congress being able to act. You can't do anything if you don't have a Speaker. I think we've moved past that. We've got a lot of challenges...I would not be afraid of a motion to vacate. This is about policy. And you remember, our government is designed to find common ground. And we've got a small majority. But remember...in those nine months, what was the small majority able to do? We actually passed the strongest border security bill, it's now struck in the Senate, an energy independence bill..." Kevin McCarthy, Former House Speaker

During the interview, Brennan and McCarthy talked about the need for Congress to pass legislation on national security.

"You need to work together to move forward. You've got to secure the American border. What I would use is the power of the majority, is to sit down just as we did with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, go directly to the president. If you sit around and try to do four leaders, you're never going to get to an answer. Sit down and negotiate with the President directly about border security and Ukraine and Taiwan. I believe you would get to an answer. And you've got the power, and use that power of the majority to move." Kevin McCarthy, Former House Speaker

Later in the interview, Brennan and McCarthy talked about McCarthy's potential return to government, with McCarthy saying, "Look, I've always said, 'I will serve whichever way if I'm the best person for the job.' But I think people worried about whether they get a job in the next administration is the wrong place to be."

