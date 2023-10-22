Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan sits down with Mitch McConnell for an exclusive interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about the Israeli Palestinian conflict and aid to Israel and Ukraine.

When asked if it was possible to pass Ukraine aid if not tied to Israel, McConnell said "that's a mistake."

"I mean, I know there are some Republicans in the Senate, and maybe more in the House, that think Ukraine is somehow different. I view it as all interconnected," McConnell added.

During the interview, Brennan and McConnell talked President Biden's $10 billion dollar request to air Israel and Ukraine, to which McConnell replied, "I want to make sure we are not sending money to Hamas."

House Speaker

Brennan and McConnell alos talked about the absence of a House Speaker, with Brennan asking how McConnell is dealing with not having a partner in the House. McConnell replied, "I hope we are going to have a speaker sometime soon."

Later in the interview, Brennan mentioned Jack Lew, Biden's nominee for US emabssador to Israel, and how this is a controversial candidate. McConnell said this was because his relations to Iran's nuclear deal.

"I hope that flirtation with Iran is finally over with regard to the nuclear deal. And Senator Cotton and I also have a bill to freeze the $6 billion that was on the way to the Iranians in relation to the hostage release," McConnell explained.

