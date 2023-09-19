Skip to Content
National Politics

Five Americans return to U.S. soil after being wrongfully detained in Iran

By ,
today at 6:54 AM
Published 7:03 AM

FORT BELVOIR, Virg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The five Americans who were freed after being wrongfully imprisoned in Iran for years arrived back on U.S. soil Tuesday.

It was an emotional scene on the tarmac as Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz reunited with family and friends.

They were met with cheers, hugging and crying after landing at a military airfield near Washington, D.C., just before 5:30am Eastern Time.

The group were freed as part of a prisoner exchange agreement that allowed tehran to access $6 billion in oil revenues frozen under U.S. sanctions, and also saw five Iranian nationals released from U.S. custody.

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, who was present during Tuesday's tearful reunion, welcomed the Americans back home, with Carstens saying, "We've all looked forward to this day."

"Enjoy your reunion. Go through the Army's program on post-isolation support, maintain that connectivity. Let's stay in touch. This is not goodbye and I know a lot of you are going to maintain the fight to try to bring more Americans home," Carstens added.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content