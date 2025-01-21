More local reaction to President Trump’s inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Yuma residents and winter visitors shared more of their reaction to President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

"Yeah, he's home. He's back home," said one Yuma resident.

Support for President Trump has traditionally been strong for rural Yuma.

During the election, Trump secured 59% of the votes in Yuma County while his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, received 39%.

"I've been waiting four years for this day. Believe me," said Clifton Hales, another Yuma resident.

Feeling positive about the next four years, Hales said he's already banking on Trump reducing prices for consumers.

"The price of fuel goes down, and that will bring the price of everything down. Groceries included," Hales explained.

"Get back to law and order," said David Ashcraft, a visitor from Indianapolis.

With a slew of executive orders Trump has on the burner, Ashcraft said he believes it's a successful day one in office.

"He can kinda wipe away the previous administration's executive order with his own," Ashcraft stated.

While some tuned into the inauguration Monday morning, some locals marched the streets of Yuma to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For Delsa Dixon, with the NAACP Yuma Chapter, she is not the biggest fan of the now-47th president and said it's a heavy day.

"We are supposed to be the United States of America and unfortunately...we are not united," Dixon expressed.

While opinions might differ, one resident, Pat Roland, says solidarity is important.

"No matter who it would be, we need to stand behind that president and work with the systems that are in place," Roland remarked.