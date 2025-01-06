Yuma City Council to inaugurate newly elected officials

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council welcome inaugurate four elected officials to their seats Monday night in an inauguration ceremony.

Current Deputy Mayor Chris Morris was re-elected for his second term.

Meanwhile, Karen Watts is returning to the council after previously serving from 2018 to 2022.

"It's much honor for me and seeing my family and friends and supporters out there just made it all come together and it was a beautiful experience, especially having my daughter hold the Bible for me," said Watts.

Finally, serving his first term on the council is Mark Martinez after campaigning against opponent Martin Garcia in the General Election.

"It's very emotional. I certainly wish that my mom and dad were here, of course. I give all the glory and honor to God…I'm here to serve you, I want to hear what you have to say, and I want you to hold me accountable for all the decisions that I make and that we make. I think it's important," said city council member-elect Mark Martinez.

With his prior council experience, current Deputy Mayor Chris Morris was able to share some advice with Martinez.

"It's important to remember that as a councilmember, you are only one person out of seven up there, so you have to be able to work, and discuss, debate, negotiate with other council members for the better good of the entire city," said Deputy Mayor Morris.

This new look council members group will have their first meeting next week.

Gregory Counts was sworn in as a municipal judge.