Yuma County recognizes employees as candidates are set to be sworn in

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisor recognized city employees during a meeting Monday.

They recognized a various amounts of employees for their many years of dedication. Jon Smith as County Attorney, Angela Moreno as County Treasurer, Victoria Clarkson as County Assessor and Richard Colwell as County Recorder were all organized.

Now those filling those positions include Karolyn Kaczorowski as County Attorney, David Alexandre as County Treasurer, Steven Seale as County Assessor, and David Lara as County Recorder after winning the general election last month.

The newly elected candidates are set to be sworn in at the next Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting at the begging of January.