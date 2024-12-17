Skip to Content
Local Politics

Yuma County recognizes employees as candidates are set to be sworn in

By
December 16, 2024 5:28 PM
Published 10:15 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisor recognized city employees during a meeting Monday.

They recognized a various amounts of employees for their many years of dedication. Jon Smith as County Attorney, Angela Moreno as County Treasurer, Victoria Clarkson as County Assessor and Richard Colwell as County Recorder were all organized.

Now those filling those positions include Karolyn Kaczorowski as County Attorney, David Alexandre as County Treasurer, Steven Seale as County Assessor, and David Lara as County Recorder after winning the general election last month.

The newly elected candidates are set to be sworn in at the next Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting at the begging of January.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content