City of Brawley appoints new mayor

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new mayor will soon take over for the City of Brawley.

Brawley Council member Gil Rebollar will be appointed the city's new mayor during the city's upcoming council reorganization.

"With four new council members and new administrations, we are not just turning a page in Brawley, we are writing a whole new book. I am looking forward to ushering thus change with my fellow council members and administrations," Rebollar expressed.

Rebollar says this is the first time the city will host the event at the Hidalgo Hall in Brawley, which is taking place Wednesday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m.