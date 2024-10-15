Meet Arizona Representative District 23 candidates 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Legislative District 23 Representative Mariana Sandoval is running to keep her spot, but there are two contenders looking to join her including Democratic candidate Matias Rosales and Republican candidate Michele Peña.

Current Representative Mariana Sandoval has a background in the legislature, being a school board member, and working at the attorney general's office for 12 years. She says she wants to run to improve education.

"I would like to see our public schools K20 all the way to universities receive funding. I would like us to hold some accountability on the voucher money that is half of our deficit and our budget this past year," said Rep. Mariana Sandoval.

The second candidate is Matias Rosales. He has worked as a realtor for 18 years and served 12 years on the San Luis City Council. He also served on various boards like chairman of the Greater Yuma Port Authority and as chairman of Yuma County Planning and Zoning.

"Working with state representatives in the past 4 years, I realized the type of change that can be brought to the state level from our communities. So my city council term is up at the end of this yea,r and my family and myself made the decisions that it’s the right thing to do," said candidate Matias Rosales.

If re-elected Sandoval shares a few changes she would want to bring.

“I would like us to enact universal healthcare for all people in Arizona. I would like for us to combat climate change, continue protecting our environment, institute some solid water policy," said Rep. Mariana Sandoval.

Rosales also says he wants to work on adequate funding for public schools and ports of entry at the border.

“We have a port of entry right now that we’ve been fortunate to get $380 million dollars that’s being rebuilt as we’ve discussed in the past, and it’s going to be a completely brand new port of entry double in its volume and size," said candidate Matias Rosales

We reached out to the third candidate Republican Michele Peña and are still waiting to hear back.