Meet Arizona State Rep. D 25 candidates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Three candidates are running for Arizona State Representative for District 25. The three candidates are Republican incumbent Michael Carbone, Republican Nickolas Kupper, and Democrat William Peter Olear.

Each of them sharing what makes them qualified for this position.

Michael Carbone is running to keep his seat. He says his background in finance, construction, and real estate as well as working in the school system and cities and towns as a CFO make him qualified for the position. He says he worked on passing bills like the casita bill and share what else he'd look forward to doing in the role.



“We’re looking at property taxes to exempt our veterans who are 100% disabled, so I’ve been working a lot last year going into this year. Now I’m working full-time again working on a lot of good bills," said Rep. Michael Carbone.

Veteran Nickolas Kupper has spent 20 years in the military. He says his time in service has helped prepare him.

"You have to work together and find a way to make it work and it’s great example of what our nation is and so working with all those different people and understanding how to get the job done regardless of our political ideologies I think has really set me up for a job like this," said candidate Nick Kupper.

William Pete Olear says he's spent 23 years working with major oil companies and has experience working with nonprofits and as a small business operator. He says he'd like to protect water resources, build affordable housing, and improve education.

“I'd definitely like to work to get education publicly funded properly so that we can #1 retain teachers that are considering leaving the professional but also I wanna make sure that we had the number of teachers in these school so ee can actually reduce the class," said candidate William Peter olear

There are two seats available.