Yuma County Recorder general election candidates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a close call in the Arizona Primary for Republicans running for Yuma County, leading to a recount, there are now two candidates running for Yuma County Recorder.

Democrat Emilia Cortez and Republican David Lara are set to be going head to head this November.

Both saying they are excited for what is to come if elected although the Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently decided to terminate the agreement between the Recorder's Office and Election Services.