Yuma county winners announced after recount

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The recount results are in for two very tight races in Yuma County, showing the top two vote-getters still received enough votes to win their races.

Judge Roger Nelson announced the results Tuesday morning. The results declared David Lara the official winner for the Yuma County Recorder race on the Republican side and Tony Reyes as the Yuma County Supervisor for District 4.

Both candidates were in court Tuesday morning to hear the results.

“I have to thank everybody. I'm glad this is over. It was exciting," said Yuma County recorder candidate David Lara. "Now I have to work onto the general election and win over the people that did not vote for me and hopefully I can win them over."

Supervisor Tony Reyes also shared his gratitude.

“I'm thankful and I wanna congratulate the opposition. They did a good job. Obviously, this was a close election. I wanna thank my team first of all because without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. And I’m glad the result is what it was. Thankful, really thankful. And so I hope now we can move onto governing," Yuma County District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes.

The race for the District 4 was one of the closest races we've seen in Yuma County in recent years with only a three vote difference. Tony Reyes received 830 votes. Candidate Luisa Arreola received 827 votes. For the recorder race, Lara receved 6,022 votes. Candidate Richard Colwell received 5,977 votes.