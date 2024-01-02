Candidate packets for 2024 Municipal Elections ready to be picked up

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As of January 2, the City of San Luis Candidate Packets for the upcoming municipal elections are ready to be picked up.

In a press release, candidate nomination and petition forms can be filled out "beginning March 9, 2024," and the deadline is Monday, April 8 at 5:00pm.

The City of San Luis says the first day to file the form will be on Monday, March 11, "beginning at 8:00am."

Packets are available at the City of San Luis Clerk's Office, located at 1090 East Union Street, open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

To know the election qualifications, click here.