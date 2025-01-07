Skip to Content
California Politics

President Biden arrives in Los Angeles

By , ,
today at 5:51 AM
Published 5:58 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in California Monday night.

The president will visit the eastern Coachella Valley Tuesday, where he will announce the creation of a national monument south of Joshua Tree National Park.

He is expected to sign a proclamation that would make drilling, mining and other energy and industrial related activity illegal in the area.

On Monday, the president and first lady traveled to New Orleans, where they met with families and community members impacted by the New Year's terror attack on Bourbon Street that left 15 people dead and dozens more injured.

Article Topic Follows: California Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content