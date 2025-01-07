President Biden arrives in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in California Monday night.

The president will visit the eastern Coachella Valley Tuesday, where he will announce the creation of a national monument south of Joshua Tree National Park.

He is expected to sign a proclamation that would make drilling, mining and other energy and industrial related activity illegal in the area.

On Monday, the president and first lady traveled to New Orleans, where they met with families and community members impacted by the New Year's terror attack on Bourbon Street that left 15 people dead and dozens more injured.