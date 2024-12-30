Skip to Content
Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum honors Jimmy Carter

By ,
today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:58 PM

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in California is honoring former President Jimmy Carter.

The library is offering visitors the opportunity to sign a tribute book, and to write personal messages of condolences to the Carter family.

The book will be available to sign at the library for the next two weeks, and then delivered to the Carter family and the Carter library ahead of former President Carter's funeral as a gesture of shared sympathy and remembrance.

Jimmy Carter visited the Nixon library when former President Richard Nixon passed away in 1994.

Organizers at the library say it's an appropriate place for the Southern California community to come together to honor President Carter's legacy.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

