Tensions rise over call for ceasefire resolution during City Council meeting

BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Emotions were running high Tuesday night as citizens attending a Berkeley City Council meeting demanded the body adopt a ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas war.

Things got so raucous, the council members had to adjourn to another room.

An overflow crowd at the Berkeley City Council meeting Tuesday night all wanting one thing: A ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas war.

The overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian crowd, cheered speakers on their side of the issue, with one pro-Palestinian speaker saying, "Over 15,000 people have died. 10,000 children have been killed by the Israeli state since October 7."

But a pro-Israeli speaker had trouble getting his message heard.

"So when you hear people bandy about terms like a apartheid and genocide, you have to ask, 'How can this be? How can there be an apartheid government when Palestinians are part of the government?' said the pro-Israeli speaker.

Push back

When Mayor Jesse Areguin condemned the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel, there was strong push back.

As a result, the City Council left the room, but later returned. However, the reception was about the same.

Council members left the chambers again, finishing the public comment session on Zoom calls in a quiet back room, but the message was pretty much the same.

"I urge the Berkeley council to be on the right side of history and put a ceasefire resolution on the agenda," said one speaker.

According to reports, there never was a ceasefire resolution in front of the city council; just a crowd demanding that there be one.

Some people said they'll keep coming back until there's a call for at least a temporary peace in Gaza.