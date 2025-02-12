Skip to Content
Karrin Taylor Robson announces she’s running for governor of Arizona

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Republican businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson has announced that she's running for governor of Arizona.

She is the second Republican running for governor after Congressman Andy Biggs, according to a post on X, announced his run last Thursday, which he has since confirmed in a statement posted to X Wednesday.

According to NBC News, Robson received support from President Donald Trump, whom she touted an endorsement from during AmericaFest back in December of last year.

"I thank President Trump for his strong endorsement and look forward to working with him to secure our border and make Arizona safe again," Robson said in a press release obtained by NBC News.

Robson, according to the same press release obtained by NBC News, criticized Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' handling of the border and the economy:

"Katie Hobbs has made it harder to live, work, and raise a family safely in this state. Like President Trump, I know how to create jobs. And like President Trump, I will not rest until our border is secure and Arizona families are safe."

NBC News says Robson previously ran for governor back in 2022, but lost the GOP primary to fellow gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who would then lose to Hobbs in the November 2022 election.

To learn more about Robson, click here.

