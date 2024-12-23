Latest on President-Elect Trump’s appearance at AmericaFest in Phoenix

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump delivered his first rally-style speech over the weekend since winning the election at the AmericaFest conference in Arizona.

To the applause of a racous Phoenix crowd, President-Elect Donald Trump is pledging to fulfill assurances he made on the campaign trail.

"Just as we did four years ago, my administration will live by the motto promises made. Promises kept," Trump said.

The president-elect vowed to carry out the largest deporation operation in American history.

"I've informed Mexico that it just cannot continue. We're not going to let it continue," Trump remarked.

He's tabbed Tom Homan to carry it out as the Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On Sunday, Homan issued pointed words towards Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, who has questioned whether elected officials can be prosecuted for enacting laws that give undocumented immigrants sanctuary.

"The governor says I don't want the authority to do that. Well, no [duh]. I'm not a US attorney, but US Attorney certainly does, and we will ask for prosecution," Homan said.

On January 20, Trump says he plans to bring his vision to America.

"We're going to cut your taxes and inflation, slash your prices, raise your wages and bring thousands of factories roaring back to America and right back here to Arizona," Trump shared.

He also offered multiple political endorsements to Republican Party chair Gina Swoboda and Karrin Taylor Robson, who lost in the Republican primary for govenor two years ago.

"Are you running for governor? I think so, Karrin, because if you do, you're going to have my support," Trump declared.

Trump's appearance in Arizona comes as the headliner of Americafest, a four-day event hosted by Turning Point USA at the Phoenix Convention Center.

"Originally, my daughter was like, 'Dad, I'll go to Phoenix with you because it's warm,'" said Ken Armstrong, who hailed from Colorado.

Armstrong descended upon Arizona to be around like-minded people at the conservative event.

"People have woken up to the madness that's been foisted upon us for the last four years, and so now they're like, Yeah, people's eyes are open," Armstrong expressed.

In the midst of prepping for second term, Trump called his speech a tribute to Arizona, one of seven swing state wins that propelled him to victory.

"We have to really acknowledge and take care of the people of Arizona, because you were fantastic. And I just want to thank you for that big win," Trump spoke.