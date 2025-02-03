One person briefly steals a police vehicle during an immigration protest in Arizona

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Demonstrators gathered in Phoenix over the weekend to protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

They gathered for a third night in West Valley to protest possible mass deportations.

One individual jumped into a police vehicle and drove it a "short distance" before it was recovered a short time later.

Officers in riot gear arrived on scene to try and keep the crowd under control. They instructed people in the roadway to leave the road and stand on the sidewalk.

There has been no word on any arrests.