Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on Trump administration’s plan to dismantle USAID

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued a statement regarding the plan to dismantle the United State Agency for International Development (USAID).

"USAID programs prevent pandemics, wars, and starvation. Doing away with this agency or severely undermining its capacity will not just hurt people, it will also push countries that receive our help into the arms of our adversaries, making us less safe. This is a reckless decision that goes directly against U.S. interests."

The statement comes after "reports that the Trump administration will merge the United States Agency for International Development into the State Department."

Elon Musk said, during a live session on X Spaces, that the agency was "beyond repair," adding that he went over the issue in detail with President Donald Trump, with Musk saying the president agreed that it should be shut down.

During an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL) said he "absolutely" would be for "removing USAID as a separate department."

"There's probably more dollars that go towards state dinners around the DC beltway than what actually goes into rice and beans abroad. That's the state of what's going on with USAID," Mast said during the interview with Brennan.