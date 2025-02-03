Elon Musk reportedly working to shut down USAID

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk says he is working to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

During a live session held on X Spaces, he called USAID "a ball of worms," saying that the agency is "beyond repair."

He went on to say that he went over the issue in detail with President Donald Trump and that the president agreed it should be shut down.

His comments come after the administration placed two top security chiefs at USAID on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Musk's government-inspecton teams.