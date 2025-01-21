Arizona lawmakers react to the end of birthright citizenship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona lawmakers, like Attorney General Kris Mayes and Senator Ruben Gallego, are speaking out regarding the end of birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

An immigration attorney also shared what we can expect moving forward. The attorney further says while some executive orders went into effect right away, others may have a long way to go before they can be enforced.

The proposal to end birthright citizenship has raised questions on the legality and potential impact on immigrant families.

Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Ricci says she doesn't expect to see any immediate changes but does expect some pushback.

"14 or so states have already filed suits," Ricci shared.

The attorneys general from both Arizona and California are joining over a dozen states other in filing a lawsuit over the executive order to ban birthright citizenship.

"It is an attack on families and children in this state and across this country. And it will cause irreparable damage and harm to Arizonans," Mayes expressed.

Arizona's U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego says this policy only serves to create separation: "All your doing is dividing this country, so I hope to be able to work with them on some stuff, but things like ending birthright citizenship is not where we should be going."

Ricci says there could be some hesitation when it comes to issuing birth certificates or passports to people born in the U.S. to an undocumented parent.

"There's a lot to unpack in that constitutionally. Under international law, not all countries have birthright citizenship, so you can have a lot of stateless people as a result from that. That's probably the most contentious of all of the proposals," Ricci explained.

Yuma resident Marlana Cooper shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump's immigration policies: "I mean, you know, if someone wants to come over here and go through the process and be a citizen, I'm thrilled with that and they deserve to have that opportunity, but if they apply in the right way."

While some supporters agree these changes are necessary, others argue they create constitutional challenges.