Looking ahead of President-Elect Trump’s migrant impact

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local organization, Campesinos Sin Fronteras, says everything is up in the air as they look ahead of President-Elect Trump's impact in the nation's immigration population, adding that they help the majority of those who are here with H2A visas: Farm workers.

"We should always have a plan, we should always be well informed and that will help us to not be as concerned or afraid," said Emma Torres, Executive Director for Campesinos Sin Fronteras.

Torres explained how new laws could impact migrant Ag workers: "It may support even more H-2A visas holders because you know the need for agricultural workers continue to grow and that is something that we are very aware of."

Torres added that the Mexican Consulate is also a great resource for immigration-related help as they are set to launch an alert app for Mexican migrants sometime next month.

One migrant, Manuel Reyes, said he has already been deported seven times, and the new administration deters him from attempting to cross into the U.S. again.

"The first time I was in the US for 15 years, they deported me and I went back and now its been seven times I have been deported," Reyes shared, adding that people like him can't live comfortably in the U.S. due to the fear of being deported. "It's tough, theres so much law enforcement...I dont want to go back."

Reyes' next stop is Mexicali, hoping to find more job opportunities.